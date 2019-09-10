CPD Breaks Up Gunfight Outside City Bar
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area men face charges in connection with a gunfight early Sunday morning in which police gunfire was also involved.
No one was hurt.
Stark County jail information shows 41-year-old Roger Thompson Jr and 30-year-old Elmer Jones both face felony gun-related charges.
Canton police arrested the men outside the Old Timer’s Bar in the 1000 block of 12th Street NE.
They were on patrol when they observed the fight.
No word on how police gunfire was involved.