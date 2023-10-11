CPD: Canton Man Arraigned on Murder Charge Out of Traffic Crash
October 11, 2023 6:46AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 83 days without a homicide in Canton, but it was not to be 84.
In this case though, it’s what appeared to be a car-pedestrian accident that led to a murder charge.
45-year-old Matthew Colopy of Canton was arrested shortly after the incident Monday morning along 48th Street NW, just east of Cleveland Avenue, according to Canton police.
41-year-old Cateno Demetro was found in the middle of the roadway.
He died at the hospital.
Colopy lives a block away from the accident scene.
No other details on the incident.
Colopy was being arraigned Wednesday morning.