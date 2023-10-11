CPD: Canton Man Arraigned on Murder Charge Out of Traffic Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 83 days without a homicide in Canton, but it was not to be 84.

In this case though, it’s what appeared to be a car-pedestrian accident that led to a murder charge.

45-year-old Matthew Colopy of Canton was arrested shortly after the incident Monday morning along 48th Street NW, just east of Cleveland Avenue, according to Canton police.

41-year-old Cateno Demetro was found in the middle of the roadway.

He died at the hospital.

Colopy lives a block away from the accident scene.

No other details on the incident.

Colopy was being arraigned Wednesday morning.