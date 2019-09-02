CPD: Canton Man Shot and Killed Near Cleveland and 12th NW
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue investigating a weekend homicide.
28-year-old Korvon Kelley was pronounced dead at the hospital early Sunday morning.
Police officers found Kelley lying in the roadway near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Hoover Place NW, which is near the 1300 block of Cleveland.
The Canton man had been shot in the head and back.
Officers were responding to the report of shots fired.