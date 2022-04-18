      Weather Alert

CPD Captain John Gabbard Takes Oath Monday Morning, Becoming Chief

Jim Michaels
Apr 18, 2022 @ 6:56am
FILE - Then-Captain John Gabbard addresses protesters in downtown Canton following the shooting death of George Floyd in 2020. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New person in charge.

Captain John Gabbard of the Canton Police Department will be sworn in as chief in a ceremony at the Civic Center at 10 a.m. on Monday.

We got a feel for his philosophy as chief when we spoke to him recently about the new SPIDR Tech software the department has deployed.

He says he wants information released to residents, and he’d like their feedback.

The public is invited to the swearing in.

Chief Jack Angelo retired last week.

He had led the department since 2018.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Jackson Fire Identifies Substance That Produced Widespread Foam
Two Canton Men Get Prison Sentences in January Traffic Death
Two Teens Killed in Dirt Bike/Minivan Crash in Wayne
Kimble Driver Seriously Injured in I-77 Crash, Traffic Impacted
Connect With Us Listen To Us On