CPD Captain John Gabbard Takes Oath Monday Morning, Becoming Chief
FILE - Then-Captain John Gabbard addresses protesters in downtown Canton following the shooting death of George Floyd in 2020. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New person in charge.
Captain John Gabbard of the Canton Police Department will be sworn in as chief in a ceremony at the Civic Center at 10 a.m. on Monday.
We got a feel for his philosophy as chief when we spoke to him recently about the new SPIDR Tech software the department has deployed.
He says he wants information released to residents, and he’d like their feedback.
The public is invited to the swearing in.
Chief Jack Angelo retired last week.
He had led the department since 2018.