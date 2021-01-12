CPD: Carjacker Killed When Stolen Vehicle Hits Tree
A car driven by a suspected carjacker hits a tree on Fulton Road NW near 12th Street. The driver is killed. (Canton policer)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In a matter of a few minutes early Monday morning, Canton police say a 34-year-old woman stole a car, then was killed while driving it.
Police reports indicate the woman accepted a ride from a 40-year-old man on West Tusc near Broad Avenue when she pulled a gun and demanded the man get out.
After taking off, she plowed into a tree along Fulton Road NW, just south of 12th Street.
Her name was not being released.