CPD: Carjacker Killed When Stolen Vehicle Hits Tree

Jim Michaels
Jan 12, 2021 @ 6:50am
A car driven by a suspected carjacker hits a tree on Fulton Road NW near 12th Street. The driver is killed. (Canton policer)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In a matter of a few minutes early Monday morning, Canton police say a 34-year-old woman stole a car, then was killed while driving it.

Police reports indicate the woman accepted a ride from a 40-year-old man on West Tusc near Broad Avenue when she pulled a gun and demanded the man get out.

After taking off, she plowed into a tree along Fulton Road NW, just south of 12th Street.

Her name was not being released.

