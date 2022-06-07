CPD Charges Second Cleveland-Area Man in Connection to March Double Killing
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another Cleveland connection to a couple of Canton killings.
Police already have 16-year-old Jayvion Burkes of Cleveland in custody on the murder rap.
Now 17-year-old Lawrence Collins, currently a resident of the Cuyahoga County jail, is charged with complicity to murder.
He was being held on unrelated charges.
Both young men are accused in the March shooting deaths of two 19-year-olds, William Harvey and Jeremiah Burton.
They were found dead in separate bedrooms of an apartment unit in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE.