CPD Citizens Police Academy Begins Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department has another Citizens Police Academy starting soon.
Residents can learn about police operations, use of force, and how investigations and the courts work.
The nine-week academy starts in June.
Here’s more information from the CPD:
Location: The Thomas Wyatt Training Academy, 1430 Cherry Avenue S.E.
When: Beginning promptly at 6:00 PM, training sessions will last approximately
three (3) hours every Tuesday for nine weeks beginning June 7.
Eligibility: Participants must be at least 21 years old and willing to submit to a background check as part of the application process. Space is limited to twenty (20) students. Students will be expected to attend all nine sessions.
Applications: Must be submitted by May 23 at 4:00 PM. Applications will be available for in-person pick-up at the Canton Police Department or printed from this link. Applications may be submitted in-person or mailed to the department, and can also be emailed
Mailing Address: Canton Police Department
221 3rd St SW
Canton, OH 44702
For more information please contact: Lt. Marino at 330-438-4512.