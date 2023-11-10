CPD: City Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Officers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police believed there was a gun pointed at them during an investigation Wednesday night.

Now a city man’s been arrested.

42-year-old John Rohrer faces aggravated menacing charges after police arrested him at his home on Clark Avenue SW, not far from TimkenSteel.

Officers confirmed that a gun was pointed at them when a laser sight on a weapon found in a vehicle matched the same green laser light they saw.

Rohrer had been rummaging through that vehicle earlier.

He ran down the street to his house where he gave himself up after about an hour.

He faces another felony charge because he’s not even supposed to have a gun because of a domestic violence conviction.

Add to that: there was suspected fentanyl in the car.

Rohrer will be arraigned on Monday.