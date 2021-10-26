      Weather Alert

CPD, Coroner: Young Boy Dead in Canton, Homicide Investigation Underway

Jim Michaels
Oct 26, 2021 @ 8:51am
(Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In what’s being called a homicide investigation, a young child was killed Monday in the 1600 block of Royal Avenue NE in Canton.

The young boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One report indicates there was a domestic incident inside the home where the child’s body was removed, as neighbors indicated.

No other details were being provided.

Canton police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Check back here or listen to 1480 WHBC AM radio for more.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Suspected Tornado Does Tree, Building Damage in Jackson
Playoffs for Stark County Teams? Find out HERE:
Jury Deliberating Fate of Richard Nelson in Bob Evans Killing
Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado in Jackson
Connect With Us Listen To Us On