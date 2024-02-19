CPD Crime Stats: Property Crime Down, Despite Car Theft Jump

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard presents juvenile crime stats to city council and the administration. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it comes to quality of life in a community, property crime is a real negative factor.

The Canton Police Department says they are seeing some of the lowest numbers in years.

For 2023, burglary was down 31-percent and breaking and entering off 15-percent when compared to the five-year average.

The real stickler for the department has been the thefts of Kias and Hyundais, with 800 such incidents in the city between July of 2022 and this past December.

85% of those crimes are believed to have been committed by teens, according to the police department.

Those investigations continue though, with 21 juveniles charged last month.

Also, Police Chief John Gabbard believes the extended and more-strictly-enforced curfew in the city has made a difference.