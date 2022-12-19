CPD, ‘Elves and More’ Combine to Deliver 350 New Bicycles
December 19, 2022 8:49AM EST
Courtesy Canton Police Department
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Christmas came early for some kids in Canton on Sunday.
The city’s police department along with the Akron-based non-profit Elves and More handed out 350 ready-to-ride bicycles in the area of 15th Street NE and Edwards Avenue.
The group assembled the bikes Saturday and gave them away from a large semi-truck on Sunday.
There were similar events earlier in Akron and Barberton.
The group’s goal is to assist inner-city, underprivileged children.
After 17 years of doing this, the group will take next year off to decide what to do next.