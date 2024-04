CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not too late to sign up for the Canton Police Department’s latest Citizen’s Academy.

It’s a seven-week look at what the department does, from use of force to a K-9 officer demo to a tour of the Real-Time Crime Center.

The Thursday evening classes start May 2.

Here’s a link to an application.

Call Sgt Riley for more at 330-438-4441