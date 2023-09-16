CPD: Friday 77 Traffic Backup Caused by ‘Unhitched’ Trailer

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Southbound I-77 in Canton became a near-two-mile-long parking lot Friday morning following a freak accident near the Route 62/Fulton Road interchange.

Canton police traffic investigators say a small utility trailer being pulled by a pickup truck jumped off the truck’s hitch.

Though still attached to the truck by emergency chains, the trailer began to swing wildly.

That caused other vehicles to crash into each other during the busy morning rush.

A 62-year-old New Franklin driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The truck driver was cited for ‘failure to secure a load’.

It took two hours to clear the four-vehicle accident.