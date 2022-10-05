CPD Getting Project Safe Neighborhoods Funding for Violent NE Canton Area

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been a lot of violent crime in a NE Canton area bounded by Harmont and Kirby Avenues and Ellis and 31st Streets.

Now the city’s police department has $18,000 in Project Safe Neighborhoods funding for an initiative there to reduce crime.

The area includes the Ellisdale, Leshdale and CHIPS Townhouses residential complexes.

Police will do community engagement, increased presence, walking patrols and more.