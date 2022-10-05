News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CPD Getting Project Safe Neighborhoods Funding for Violent NE Canton Area

By Jim Michaels
October 5, 2022 5:55AM EDT
Share
CPD Getting Project Safe Neighborhoods Funding for Violent NE Canton Area
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been a lot of violent crime in a NE Canton area bounded by Harmont and Kirby Avenues and Ellis and 31st Streets.

Now the city’s police department has $18,000 in Project Safe Neighborhoods funding for an initiative there to reduce crime.

The area includes the Ellisdale, Leshdale and CHIPS Townhouses residential complexes.

Police will do community engagement, increased presence, walking patrols and more.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial