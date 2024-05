CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are still investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old Canton girl to the hospital last week.

They say the teen was sitting in a car at Schreiber Park last Wednesday evening.

A 911 caller said numerous shots were fired and people were scattering.

No word on the teen’s current condition or how many times she may have been hit.

She was taken to the hospital by private car.