CPD Investigating 5 Armed Robberies Monday Morning, Night
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are looking into five armed robberies in the city Monday morning and night.
The East Side Drive Thru in the 2400 block of East Tusc was hit first.
Employee Ulysses Davis tells Channel 5 he thought it was over.
He was forced to the ground with a gun pointed at his side.
The three armed men made off with money from the cash register.
Here are the other locations held up:
Speedway, in the 2900 block of 12th St. NW. (hit twice)
BP gas station, 2200 block of West Tusc.
Subway, 100 block of Dueber Ave. SW.
Anyone with information should call Canton police at 330-489-3144 or submit a tip on the city’s TIP411 line.