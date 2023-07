CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 12th homicide of the year in Canton.

City police say they found 32-year-old Cody Ingram of Canton with a single gunshot wound to the chest inside a house in the 400 block of Gobel Avenue NE.

That’s between 4th Street NE and Georgetown Road.

Ingram died later at the hospital.

Police got the call at around 4 a.m. Monday.

They are investigating.