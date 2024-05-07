News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CPD: Man Shot in Leg, Property Damage Done in Gunfire Exchange Sunday Night

By Jim Michaels
May 7, 2024 8:50AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are trying to sort out an incident from Sunday night that sent a homeless man to the hospital.

The shooting spree also resulted in damage along Alan Page Drive SE.

28-year-old Robert Hood-Richardson was shot once in the leg as he joined some people he claims he didn’t know out on the street, according to the police report.

Hood-Richardson tells police he fired back.

The shots brought police officers who found a shattered window in one unit of the Skyline Terrace Apartments.

That bullet lodged in a couch of one resident’s apartment.

A windshield was also damaged by gunfire.

Police have a couple of suspect names they are working with.

Officers even set up a perimeter early Monday morning for a suspect believed to be at an apartment unit, but that person was not found.

