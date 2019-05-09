CPD: Man Shot in Thigh in NW Canton By Jim Michaels | May 9, 2019 @ 4:51 AM WHBC News (WHBC) – A man was shot once in the thigh area Wednesday night in Canton. That shooting happened in the 800 block of 10th Street NW. Not much other information was available from Canton police. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Ohio Attracts Record Number Of Tourists Firefighters Injured Battling Canton House Fire Ohio House Expected to Approve Budget Firefighters Battle Canton House Fire Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Buggy GM Selling Lordstown Plant To Truck Company