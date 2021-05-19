      Weather Alert

CPD: Neighbors, Others Call 911 When Suspected Toddler Killer Seen Walking Naked Along Maple

Jim Michaels
May 19, 2021 @ 3:41am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police initially got calls around 5 p.m. Monday of a woman walking up and down Maple Avenue near the house, with no clothes on.

It was Mary Guarendi, who is charged with the beating death of 17-month-old Kevin Walker Jr.

She directed police to her home where the child was found dead.

She was checked out at the hospital.

Police believe narcotics were somehow involved in the incident.

There is also a reported history of mental health issues.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Portman Wants Alternative to $300 Federal Unemployment Payment
Governor Pulls Off Mask, Other Requirements in 3 Weeks, Offers Vaccine Enticements
Akron Man Enters Plea in 2020 Shooting Death of Local MMA Fighter
22-Year-Old Woman Killed in Thursday Perry Crash