Two Men Jailed as CPD Officer Grazed in 12th Street Shooting

By Jim Michaels
June 30, 2023 8:50AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men were sitting in the Stark County jail Friday morning.

They are charged with 2 counts each of attempted murder in an incident that injured a Canton police officer Friday evening.

22-year-old Breylon Smallwood of Canton was arrested shortly after the incident in the 200 block of 12th Street NW, about halfway between Market and Cleveland Avenues.

21-year-old Trezjon Allen who has a Massillon address was arrested by police early Friday morning.

Both are also charged with 2 counts each of felonious assault on a police officer.  Allen is charged with participating in a criminal gang.

The officer was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

The officer did not require hospitalization.  Three officers were working an investigation when there was gunfire.

The Coordinated Response Team (CRT) is a specialized team within the Special Investigations Unit of the Canton Police Department. These detectives gather, share and use intelligence to prevent gun violence. Their focus includes group/gang-related violence and prolific violent offenders.

