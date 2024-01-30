CPD Officer Injured Trying to Break Up Fight at Basketball Game

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers were arrested at halftime Friday night of the McKinley/GlenOak game at Memorial Fieldhouse.

They are charged with felony assault for attacking a police officer who was trying to stop a fight.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys are also charged with obstructing official business, as is 19-year-old Bryan Foster of Canton.

Seven Canton police officers on duty during the game tried to stop a fight among teens on the home concession side of the fieldhouse.

That’s when Detective JT Hampton was hit in the face and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there were no other incidents for the remainder of the game.