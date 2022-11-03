News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

By Jim Michaels
November 3, 2022 7:20AM EDT
Courtesy Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman.

Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.

Here’s a link to body camera video of the incident.

That vehicle was in the 400 block of West Tusc early last month.

They were able to revive her and get her to the hospital.

She had apparently suffered a seizure.

