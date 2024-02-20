CPD on Latest Canton Shooting: Brother vs. Brother

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton man is in the Stark County jail charged with felonious assault.

He’s accused of shooting his younger brother several times early in the day on Monday.

Canton police say Christopher Billheimer was arrested shortly after the incident on 14th Street NW, a block west of Fulton Road.

They found 36-year-old Travis Billheimer outside the house when they arrived.

He’s critical at Cleveland Clinic Mercy.

Canton police say Travis did not live there, but they understand he had been staying there temporarily.