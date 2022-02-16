      Weather Alert

CPD Patrol Officers See Big Pay Increases With New Contract

Jim Michaels
Feb 16, 2022 @ 6:14am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Rank and file patrol officers with the Canton Police Department will be seeing significant pay increases with approval of a new three-year contract agreement.

Officers on the job for 13 months will make 21-percent more than they made last year.

While those same officers in 2024 will make 30-percent more.

City council had already agreed to raise the starting salary to over $51,000.

Mayor Tom Bernabei hopes it helps with recruitment and retention.

The new agreement is retroactive to January 1st.

The union approved the deal last week, with city council signing on Monday night.

The FOP is still negotiating.

