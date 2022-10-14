CPD Picks Up $1.25 Million COPS Grant, Second Largest in State

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department has snagged a sizable COPS grant, enabling the force to hire or retain ten officers.

The grant is for $1.25 million.

Only Cincinnati received more COPS money in Ohio.

Community policing money also went to the Lakemore Police Department in Summit County, where one new officer can be hired.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says this round of grants nationwide totaled $139 million.