CPD Reminder: Nightly Curfew Still in Place

CANTON, Ohio (News 1480 WHBC) – With longer days and warmer weather comes a reminder about the city of Canton’s curfew law that was adjusted last year.

Those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. with a few exceptions for employment, school activities and emergencies.

Police Chief John Gabbard reminds families that children and their parents and guardians can be cited for violations.

Public Safety Director Andrea Perry in a press release says it’s all about safety being a top priority.

Here’s a portion of that press release:

Canton Codified Ordnance 503.02 states:

“No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the City of Canton between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:

(a) To a minor accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or control of such minor;

(b) To a minor who is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor;

(c) To a minor whose presence is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade, profession or occupation;

(d) To a minor attending or returning, within one hour after the conclusion thereof, from any scheduled activity by the Canton Board of Education such as football or basketball games, or from any other special function scheduled by any other church, school or organization, provided that the church, school or organization shall register the event in advance with the Chief of Police or his designate, who shall require such information as is necessary to implement the provisions of this section.”

For more information, contact the Mayor’s office at 330-438-4307.