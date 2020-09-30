      Weather Alert

CPD Report: Violent Crime Up Slightly So Far in 2020

Jim Michaels
Sep 30, 2020 @ 5:51am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is seeing an increase in violent crime in 2020, but not to the extent of other larger Ohio cities.

That according to a report from the city’s police department, which has violent crime up 1.7-percent year-to-date as of September 19th.

Canton Police Department Crime Report 2020 Revision

The same numbers are up over 40-percent in Akron and Cleveland.

Canton has had 13 homicides this year compared to 12 at this time last year.

Assaults in Canton are up 12-percent, with the biggest increases in the 1st, 5th and 6th wards.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon