Chief’s Stats: Canton Violent Crime Down in 2023

FILE – Then-Captain John Gabbard addresses protesters in downtown Canton following the shooting death of George Floyd in 2020. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Violent crime in Canton was down in most categories in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Reports of rape, robbery and menacing are down over 20-percent from the previous year, according to Canton police statistics.

And when compared to the recent five-year average, overall violent crime was down 10%.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard believes the department has a good reputation for catching the “bad guys”, with the hard work of officers, and technology, like the Real Time Crime Center.

Gabbard says the people behind that equipment and out on the streets are a big part of that too.

He points to police walking beats in 12 different neighborhoods now in the city.

Chief Gabbard admits there’s more to be done.