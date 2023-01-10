News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office

By Jim Michaels
January 10, 2023 7:56AM EST
Share
CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police will still present their investigative findings to the county prosecutor’s office.

But they say a burglar was stabbed to death inside a family home in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW Sunday night by the male head of the household.

44-year-old Michael Harper of Alliance was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Harper came in through a back door, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and went after the man, who grabbed the knife and stabbed him in the back.

They believe he had also just broken into a home across the street where the resident chased him off.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
3

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
4

Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
5

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire