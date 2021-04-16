CPD: Waitress Shot Inside NE Canton Bob Evans Restaurant
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Breakfast was unfortunately more than eggs and hot biscuits at the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE near Route 62 in Canton Friday morning.
Canton police say a man came into the restaurant at around 9:30 and shot a waitress several times in a hallway near the back of the eatery.
Afterward, he ran out a back door and is being sought by police.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on the victim’s condition.
Police say it was a domestic situation.
They say six to eight employees and about a half-dozen customers were in the Bob Evans at the time.