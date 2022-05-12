      Weather Alert

Crash leads to Explosions and 77N Road Closings – WATCH HERE

Pam Cook
May 12, 2022 @ 8:59am

That huge traffic tie up on 77 north this morning caused by a crash and explosion on the highway near Graybill Road around 7:20am.
The Summit County Sheriff’s office is investigating. They say a dump truck struck an ODOT vehicle and an explosion ensued. Both drivers had to be pulled out of their vehicles by deputies. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Interstate 77 was backed-up to Route 30 in Stark County. The investigation continues.

TAGS
77nb crash Dump truck explosion odot traffic
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Second Arrest Made in Latest Canton Killing
Scooters Bring Along a Few Employees Too
More Big Changes on Route 62 Come Monday Night
Take a Look at Thurman Munson's New Renovations
Connect With Us Listen To Us On