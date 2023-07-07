Crash on Rt 619 Closes Roadway for 3+ Hours

A tow truck operator works to right a tractor trailer carrying Christmas trees that overturned near downtown Los Angeles Friday Dec. 10, 2010. The accident closed the freeway for several hours. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took several hours to get a semi out of a ditch on Route 619 in Marlboro Township right at the Lake Township line, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The road was closed for over three hours Thursday afternoon as crews worked to get the truck back on the road.

it was not an easy task.

The patrol says the driver had a medical emergency and drove into a guardrail then a tree.

He was treated at the hospital, mainly for that medical condition.

He’s expected to be OK.