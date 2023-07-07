News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Crash on Rt 619 Closes Roadway for 3+ Hours

By Jim Michaels
July 7, 2023 8:38AM EDT
MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took several hours to get a semi out of a ditch on Route 619 in Marlboro Township right at the Lake Township line, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The road was closed for over three hours Thursday afternoon as crews worked to get the truck back on the road.

it was not an easy task.

The patrol says the driver had a medical emergency and drove into a guardrail then a tree.

He was treated at the hospital, mainly for that medical condition.

He’s expected to be OK.

