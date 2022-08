Courtesy State Highway Patrol.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital.

The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes.

The state patrol is investigating.

It happened early in the morning Wednesday.

The road had to be closed for more than an hour for cleanup.