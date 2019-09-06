      Weather Alert

Crazy Week 1 Numbers

Jon Bozeka
Sep 6, 2019 @ 10:19am

I am not sure we could have had a better start to football than what we had this past weekend. Numbers don’t lie and always tell a story. I can hear them now “strap it up boys, this is going to be another great season”.

Below are some of the eye opening numbers in week on:

Federal league begins the season 7-0.

Perry running back Dion Cundiff, playing in his first varsity game, ran for 274 yards and 6 touchdowns.

McKinley running back Lameir Garrett ran for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Massillon wide receiver, Andrew Wilson-Lamp set a school record, 11 receptions for 232 yards and 1 touchdown.

Lake running back Dreden Owens ran for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Central Catholic QB Austin Beck completed 25-35 for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns

Massillon QB Aidan Longwell completed 20-23 for 322 yards and 2 touchdowns

