Creighton Awarded by U of A, Honored in Columbus

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big honors for Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton.

This for the woman who has also been Canton’s mayor and director of intergovernmental affairs under President George W Bush, in addition to serving in other county positions.

Creighton received a proclamation in Columbus this week for “outstanding service to the democratic process”.

It’s an honorary certificate from the University of Akron’s Ray Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.

She and former Ohio and U.S Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow received certificates.

Creighton says she was humbled to be honored in front of the Stark County delegation in Columbus.