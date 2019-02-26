Crews Wrapping Up Power Restoration Efforts

(WHBC) – AEP Ohio says crews continue to make progress in restoring power to everyone who was left in the dark from Sunday’s wind storm.

Officials say the remaining people in the Canton area without power should have their power restored on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the electric utility said 5,600 customers in Ohio remained without power.

A majority of those customers were expected to have power back on by the end of Tuesday, but some would have to wait until Wednesday.

“Work that restores higher numbers of customers is nearing completion. Much of the remaining work involves restoring power to individual customers which can take more time to complete.”

At the height of the outage on Sunday, about 76,000 AEP Ohio customers were without power as strong winds knocked down trees and power lines.