Crimestoppers Offers Reward for Info in Three Deadly Shooting Incidents

Jim Michaels
Jul 24, 2020 @ 6:18am
Stark County Crimestoppers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s recently-formed Crimestoppers group is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in any of the three homicides in Canton this week.

The reward is $500.

A 1-year-old child and two men were shot dead between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to Crime Stoppers of Stark County, text the keyword STARKTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anyone with information can also contact the Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.

