CSO Loses Its Longtime Leader: Gerhardt Zimmermann, 77

By Jim Michaels
June 11, 2023 5:54AM EDT
Courtesy Canton Symphony Orchestra

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Only two days after he informed his musicians that he was going into hospice care, Canton Symphony Orchestra Conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann has died.

The 77-year-old Maestro’s family says he died Saturday morning after a short illness.

They say he acquired a lung disease that did not respond to treatment.

Zimmermann had led the “CSO” since 1980.

The orchestra in a statement says under his leadership, they “reached heights of artistic distinction never thought possible for a once small community ensemble”.

Further, they say he was a “remarkable conductor” who “dedicated his life to the pursuit of musical excellence”…

A family event is planned at “home” in Raleigh North Carolina, with a tribute this fall during the orchestra’s 2023-2024 season.

