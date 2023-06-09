CSO: Maestro Zimmerman Entering Hospice Care

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – His name comes to mind first when you think “Canton” and “classical music”.

And now we learn he may have stood at the conductor’s podium for the last time.

Canton Symphony Orchestra Maestro Gerhardt Zimmerman told his musicians in a letter Thursday that he has entered hospice care because of a significant decline in his health.

Maestro Zimmerman will no longer be able to conduct the orchestra now, something he has been doing since 1980.

He says in his letter that it has been an “absolute privilege” to lead the CSO.

He fell seriously ill in 2019 and announced a few years ago that he would retire in 2026.

Assistant Conductor Matthew Jaroszweicz is expected to succeed him.

The maestro last conducted the orchestra at the end of April at the end of the MasterWorks season series.