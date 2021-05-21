CSO Returns for In-Person Concert Sunday Night
Courtesy Canton Symphony Orchestra
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 15 months after their last in-person performance, the Canton Symphony Orchestra returns to Umstaddt Hall Sunday night for a nearly-sold out performance.
There were a few tickets left at last check, and you can attend virtually.
The in-person audience is being limited to 300.
Buy tickets at the symphony website or call tickets: 330 452-2094
Symphony CEO Michelle Charles who was on Canton’s Morning News this week says patrons will be required to wear masks, and the orchestra will still be in COVID protocol, with fewer members on stage and everyone masked up.
From here, the orchestra will do some outdoor Jackson and Stark Parks performances until the ’21-’22 season begins in the Fall.