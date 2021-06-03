CTFD: Cause of Massive PSC Fire Looks to Remain ‘Undetermined’
Heavy smoke from scrap fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township May 26, 2021 (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The cause is “undetermined”, and it looks to remain that way.
The Canton Township Fire Department says there was no cutting torch use or other contributing factor they can find that might have started that huge scrap fire last Wednesday at PSC Metals on Varley Avenue SW.
The department estimates a million gallons of water was used over the 12 hours needed to douse that fire.
Much of it had to be shuttled in because an on-site private hydrant system lacked the needed amount of water pressure.
The value of the scrap is set at $350,000, but it retains much of its value since it’s still scrap.
No one was injured in that firefighting effort.