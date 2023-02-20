CTFD: Man Dead in Canton Township Apartment House Fire

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 68-year-old man is dead in a fire in a five-unit apartment house in Canton Township Saturday morning.

The township fire department says the body of man later identified as James Mammone Jr was found inside a room of one apartment unit where the fire was emanating.

Three other residents accepted assistance from the American Red Cross.

That fire in the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue SE.

No cause and no damage estimate.

And no other reported injuries.