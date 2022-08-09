Cultural Tourism Awards Given to 17 Stark Organizations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton and Arts in Stark have given $276,000 in Cultural Tourism Awards to 17 county organizations.

$20,000 just went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to bring in Keegan-Michael key to provide commentary during the Enshrinement ceremony.

The Palace Theatre, Canton Symphony Orchestra and the Canton Ballet were among those receiving several monetary awards for programming.

Maximum award for any single event, $20,000.

Here’s information from the press release from VisitCanton:

The following organizations, communities, and businesses received Cultural Tourism Grants:

720 Market | September & December Market

$7,000 – Promotion of new Market in Downtown Massillon on September 24 at Duncan Plaza and Market in Downtown Canton at the Cultural Center for the Arts and Canton Civic Center on December 4. Both markets will have new entertainment elements, including blues musicians at the Massillon Market and holiday arts programming at the December Market.

ABDC | Cecelia Ponder – Interfaith Event

$3,500 – All faiths and religious denominations are welcome at this free event that will feature Central State University’s Gospel Chorus on September 4 in Centennial Plaza during Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Canton Ballet | Celebrate Dance!

$2,500 – Support of out-of-county mobile marketing initiatives for Canton Ballet’s performance of Celebrate Dance! on October 15

Canton Ballet | The Nutcracker

$14,000 – Support of out-of-county marketing initiatives for Canton Ballet’s holiday performances of “The Nutcracker” and for American Ballet Theatre’s Hee Seo performance as the Sugar Plum Fairy December 9-11.

Canton Fine Arts Associates | Christkindl Markt

$12,000 –New out-of-county marketing initiatives for the return of Christkindl Markt at the Canton Museum of Art and Cultural Center for the Arts November 11-12, 2022.

Canton Museum of Art | 2022 Winter Exhibition Marketing

$20,000 –Northeast Ohio marketing campaigns to promote winter exhibitions running November 25-March 5, 2023, including digital, social, and television advertising.

Canton Palace Theatre | 2022 Local, Live Concert

$3,500 – Entertainment costs for the Local, Live Concert on September 22, 2022.

Canton Palace Theatre | Canton Film Fest X

$5,000 – Out-of-county marketing costs for Canton Film Fest October 6-8, 2022.

Canton Palace Theatre | Screamfest Film Series

$1,250 – Out-of-county marketing costs for a series of films shown in October at the Canton Palace Theatre, including the 100th Anniversary of Nos Feratu.

Canton Palace Theatre | Wizards of Winter

$12,500 – Out-of-county marketing costs and entertainment costs for Wizards of Winter performance at the Canton Palace Theatre on December 17, 2022.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | Billboard Awareness Campaign

$8,850 – Marketing costs for general brand awareness billboards in surrounding counties.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | Southeast and Central Ohio Awareness Campaigns

$10,610– Marketing campaign in surrounding counties promoting affordability and accessibility.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | Dancing Queen: The Music of ABBA

$17,775 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and guest artists’ fees for Jeans n’ Classics performance on September 15, 2022.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | MasterWorks : Tchaikovsky & Price

$16,175 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and guest artists’ fees for Michelle Cann on October 30, 2022.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | MasterWorks 3: Pictures at an Exhibition

$9,775 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and music rental fees for “Pictures at an Exhibition” November 20, 2022.

Community Candlelight Walk Committee | Massillon Community Candlelight Walk

$3,656 – Out-of-county marketing campaign for Massillon Community Candlelight Walk on December 4, 2022.

Downtown Massillon Association | Fun Fest

$4,250 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and additional entertainment costs for Fun Fest on August 13, 2022.

Downtown Massillon Association | HollyDays Light Up

$6,800 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and addition of COMET Wanderer produced interactive snowglobe art installation.

Massillon Museum | Exhibition and Event Promotion and Community Outreach

$14,561 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and exhibition promotion, Island Party entertainment costs, and Poetry Out Loud education program.

William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum | The “Me” Decade Exhibit & Special Event

$1,000 – Out-of-county marketing for the “Me” Decade Exhibit showcasing pieces of the permanent collection centered around the 1970’s.

North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce | North Canton Main Street Festival

$4,450 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and mainstage entertainment on August 13, 2022.

North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce | New Berlin Fest

$2,900 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and themed entertainment for the new event on October 8, 2022.

Pro Football Hall of Fame | Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic – Fun Fest

$7,500 – Entertainment costs at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Fun Fest September 3, 2022, in Centennial Plaza.

Pro Football Hall of Fame | Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic – Faith, Family & Football Gospel Concert

$20,000 – Entertainment costs for Fred Hammond’s performance on September 3, 2022, in Centennial Plaza.

Pro Football Hall of Fame | Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic – HBCU Family Tailgate & Game

$20,000 – School appearance costs for Central State University and Winston-Salem University marching bands during BCFHOF Classic September 1-4, 2022.

Pro Football Hall of Fame | Class of 2022 Enshrinement Entertainer – Keegan Michael Key

$20,000 – Mainstage entertainer, Keegan Michael Key, for fans in attendance in Canton on August 6 for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement

Sing Stark | Vox Audio presents “Believe”

$3,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives for Vox Audio’s holiday performance “Believe” on December 10, 2022.

Spring Hill Historic Home | Spring Hill Fall Heritage Festival

$1,325 – Out-of-county marketing for the Spring Hill Fall Heritage Festival taking place on October 15.

Stark County District Library | Speaking of Books: The Black College Football Hall of Fame Edition

$12,275 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and speaker fees for first-year, collaborative event during Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Weekend on September 1, 2022, at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Troll Hole Museum | Alliance of Trolls Convention

$1,635 – Support of out-of-county marketing initiatives for first annual Alliance of Trolls Convention September 23-25, 2022, including An Evening with Trolls, Troll Mania on Main, and Troll Hobble 5K Fun Run.