Curfew Reinstated in Akron Following Continuing Protests

Protesters gather during a march and rally for Jayland Walker, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in New York. Walker, 25, was killed June 27 in a pursuit that had started with an attempted traffic stop in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Downtown Akron is under an overnight curfew indefinitely.

That, with protests continuing in the wake of the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

There was a traveling protest that reportedly visited the residential neighborhood of the city’s deputy safety director.

Akron police provided a sort-of escort for the vehicles, blocking intersections.

They say a few arrests were made.