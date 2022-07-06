News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Cleveland Guardians Baseball
12:30pm - 4:30pm

Curfew to be Lifted in Akron

By Jim Michaels
July 6, 2022 5:19AM EDT
Share
Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With no reports of damage done during the night, it appears Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will lift the 9 p.m.-to-6 a.m. downtown curfew as of Wednesday night.

It was put in place late Sunday night when a small group of people within a largely peaceful crowd began breaking windows and setting fires.

The crowd was protesting the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

50 people were arrested in the early morning hours Monday amidst the violence.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire