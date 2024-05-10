Cuyahoga Falls Man Sentenced in Green Carjacking of Woman, Her Young Children

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perhaps you’ll recall the terrible ordeal for a mother in Green last August.

She was carjacked in the Taco Bell line with her three children in the car.

The perpetrator of that crime has gotten a 15-to-19-and-a-half year prison sentence.

45-year-old Mark Carlson of Cuyahoga Falls had pleaded guilty to kidnapping and other charges last month.

“Mom” was able to get two of the three kids out of the car, but Carlson drove off with the 2-year-old, later dropping him off at a convenience store.

He had also carjacked a victim in Akron the same day.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.