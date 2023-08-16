CWRU Conducting Health Study Among East Palestine-Area Residents

A sign of support greets motorists following the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Case Western Reserve University is conducting a long-term health study of residents in and near East Palestine.

They are looking for those 18 and over to provide hair, blood and toenail samples over a period of time, looking for impacts from the toxic train derailment and other issues.

It doesn’t mean they’re testing for cancer right now, but they will look at changes over time.