Cyber Monday Deals Come with Caution, Giving, Delivery Enforcement

Jim Michaels
Dec 2, 2019 @ 8:46am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cyber Monday is the seemingly unnecessary designation for today, given that you can shop online on a holiday or even in the middle of the night.

Still, it’s an opportunity for the BBB, attorney general’s office and law enforcement to warn about the pitfalls of website purchasing, like phony sites and too-good-to-be-true offers

Coming Together Stark County asks that you make Amazon purchases through smile.amazon.com to benefit the local diversity organization.

Here’s a specific link for them.

As Those delivery services are busy dropping off holiday gifts on front porches, also out there are people willing to steal them.

The Medway Drug Enforcement Agency in Wayne County figures it’s a good time to use that drug tracking technology to nail some porch pirates.

They’ve got phony packages on front porches in targeted areas, ready to pounce if the package is moved.

