Dad, 2 Others Indicted in Accidental Motel Shooting Death of Youngster

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Indictments handed up by a session of the Stark County grand jury.

They name the three people charged in the shooting death of little Ka’Marion Dolch inside a Belden Village-area motel room.

37-year-old father of the child William Dolch of Akron faces a felony reckless homicide count with a firearm specification.

Girlfriend 29-year-old Brittany Franko who lists the motel as her address faces an obstruction count.

33-year-old motel resident Joseph King is charged with tampering with evidence.

Dolch accidentally shot his six-year-old son to death back in June.